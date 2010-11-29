Markets Make Major Gains Overnight, Helped By Turnaround In Euro, Hong Kong

Joe Weisenthal

Things were looking really hairy in the early hours of Monday morning trading, when the euro was in freefall post Irish bailout announcement.

Now? Things have stabilised and recovered — the euro, especially so.

chart

Meanwhile, a big rebound in Hong Kong (and only a modest slip in Shanghai, compared to initial sharp shelling) is also a positive. The reckoning can wait.

chart

