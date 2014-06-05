THE DOW IS UP 100

Markets are booming again.

The Dow is up 101 points (0.6%), the S&P 500 is up 11 points (0.6%), and the Nasdaq is up 37 points (0.9%).

Hedge fund manager David Tepper, who said last month that it was “nervous time” for markets, said his market concerns have “alleviated,” according to CNBC.

This morning saw a flurry of major economic activity.

The ECB cut interest rates.

At his press conference, Mario Draghi announced programs to boost lending.

After this activity, the Euro softened against the dollar, but has since rallied to $US1.362 against the dollar, essentially unchanged from where it was ahead of the ECB meeting.

European stocks rallied but later pared those gains.

Attention now turns to U.S. nonfarm payrolls, scheduled for 8:30 tomorrow morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.