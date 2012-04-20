Markets Are Tumbling Into The Last Hour Of Trading, DOW OFF 115

Photo: Google Finance
Markets are tanking.Earlier this morning, we got a trio of disappointing U.S. economic data.
Weekly initial jobless claims came in at 386k. Economists were looking for 370k.
The Philly Fed Index sank to 8.5. Economists were looking for a reading of 12.0.
Existing home sales fell to 4.48 million. Economists were looking for 4.59 million.
But the U.S. sell-off is nothing like the European sell-off. Spanish and French markets fell by 2 per cent.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.