Fresh headlines from CNBC about new levered EFSF bailout (etc. yadda yadda, rumour…) have given the market flight.



Dow now up over 160.

It can’t be long before it’s all refuted, etc.

Remember, if there’s controversy about the current bailout fund, any new steroid version will have that x10.

