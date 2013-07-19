Futures And Aussie Dollar Pop After China Moves To Ease Funding Cots

Joe Weisenthal

The People’s Bank of China has just moved to lower the floor on lending rates, potentially easing credit to corporations.

Bloomberg’s Michael McDonough has some perspective.

Futures and the Aussie dollar have popped.

