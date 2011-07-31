And Now, Get Ready For The Real "Asian Markets" Day

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Last weekend, politicians made a big point about wanting to get a debt ceiling agreement before the opening of Asian markets on Sunday night (in the US).That was dramatic, but not only was there no deal, the markets didn’t really care at all.



Well here we are again, another Sunday, and actually this time it might matter.

The latest word is that a deal is actually within reach.

The broad framework exists, supposedly.

If this blows up it means: A) there’s probably no hope of anything being reached by August 2 and B) there may be no hope of anything being reached at any point.

Markets might be advised to panic.

