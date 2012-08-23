Markets Instantly Jump, Dollar Weakens After Fed Minutes

Photo: Flickr/vlad

The minutes of the August Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting are out.More members said they would favour more easing should growth remain weak.



Markets quickly erased losses.

The Dow is down just 31 points. The S&P is flat. And the Nasdaq just turned positive.

Prior to the release market were down modestly.

The Dow was down 68 points. The S&P was down 4 points. The Nasdaq was down 5 points.

The 10-year yield was at 1.74%.

