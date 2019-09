Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Green shoots, baby!This morning’s not-objectively-horrible initial jobless claims number has investors thinking that maybe the world isn’t ending tomorrow.



As such, the stock market is looking higher, and the 10-year yield, which were at “depression” rates below 3% have come back up, and are now below 3% again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.