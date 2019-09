Markets are tanking, down over 3%, after learning two important things: The administration doesn’t have a plan on housing and they don’t have a plan to deal with the so-called toxic assets.



Crap, because those were the big things everyone was hoping for. Sorry Tim, just talking stern won’t cut it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.