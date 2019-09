Asian markets are up nicely following the Central Bank Of Turkey’s decision to dramatically raise borrowing rates to stem the decline of the Turkish lira.

Japan’s Nikkei index is up nearly 1.5%. Korea’s Kospi is up 0.62%. Australia’s S&P/ASX200 is up 0.37%.

U.S. futures were also pointing higher.

Here’s the chart for the Nikkei:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.