Markets in Asia have suddenly plunged

Risk assets across Asia are plunging, dropping sharply in recent traded as results of the EU referendum on whether to leave the European Union suggest that a leave outcome, or Brexit, is looking increasingly likely.
US stock futures are also now down around 2%.
Here’s the regional scoreboard as at 11.15am AEST (2.15am BST).
Stocks
- ASX 200 5175.50 , -105.18 , -1.99%
- Nikkei 225 15886.66 , -351.69 , -2.17%
- KOSPI 1967.85 , -18.86 , -0.95%
- S&P 500 Futures 2083.50 , -22.25 , -1.06%
Forex
- USD/JPY 104.29 , -1.84 , -1.73%
- USD/CNY 6.5985 , 0.0156 , 0.24%
- AUD/USD 0.7503 , -0.0105 , -1.38%
- NZD/USD 0.7190 , -0.0060 , -0.83%
- AUD/JPY 78.25 , -2.49 , -3.08%
- EUR/USD 1.1212 , -0.0173 , -1.52%
- GBP/USD 1.4248 , -0.0630 , -4.23%
- USD INDEX 94.082 , 0.5530 , 0.59%
Commodities
- Gold $1,279.40 , $24.15 , 1.92%
- Silver $17.47 , $0.20 , 1.14%
- WTI Futures $48.77 , -$1.34 , -2.67%
- Copper Futures ¥36,640 , ¥470 1.30%
- Iron Ore Futures ¥392.00 , ¥4.50 , 1.16%
10-Year Bond Yields