Markets In Asia Are Tumbling

Asian markets are tumbling to begin the final day of trading this week.

Right now, the Japanese Nikkei 225 is down 1.2% and the Korean KOSPI is down 0.7%.

Dollar bloc markets are higher, however — the Australian S&P ASX 200 is up 0.3% and the New Zealand Exchange 50 Gross Index is up 0.5%.

In the U.S., S&P 500 futures are trading little changed from Thursday’s close. The U.S. dollar is flat against the euro and the yen, while gold is down 0.4%, trading around $US1344 an ounce.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.