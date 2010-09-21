Markets Ignore Bad Housing Data, NASDAQ Up Over 1%

Markets are ignoring the 10 AM ET bad housing numbers of the National Association of Homebuilders, which remained steady at 17 month lows.



Right now, all U.S. indices are higher on the news.

Dow (up 0.83%) in blue, S&P 500 (up 0.82%) in red, and NASDAQ (up 1.01%) in yellow.

Check out 15 signs the U.S. housing market is headed for a complete and total collapse >

