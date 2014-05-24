Markets Are Higher Ahead Of The 3-Day Weekend

AP Russian president Vladimir Putin

The markets are higher ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, and as expected, both volume and the news flow are light.

The Dow up up 38 points (0.2%), the S&P is up 3 points (0.2%), and the Nasdaq is up 7 points (0.2%).

The big story of the day is Vladimir Putin’s appearance on CNBC, during which he called the ouster of Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych a “coup d’état.” Putin also said Russia’s gas deal with China will enable the country to be a swing gas producer between Europe and Asia.

The biggest stock story of the day is Hewlett-Packard, which last night reported earnings, which were mistakenly released before the bell. The company reported an in-line quarter and announced another huge round of layoffs, with up to 16,000 employees potentially on the chopping block.

In morning trade HP shares are up more than 4%.

Some other stocks that are moving include:

