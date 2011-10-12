Markets Head Lower Again As The World Goes Crazy Waiting For Slovakia

All anyone can talk about is Slovakia, and the seemingly interminable wait for the tiny EU country to approve the EFSF expansion.



It was voted down yesterday, but there’s going to be a second vote, one tied to a vote of no confidence, where it’s expected to pass.

But nothing is certain and the world’s on pins and needles.

In the meantime, markets are falling in Europe once again.

Germany is off 0.9%. France is off 0.6%. Italy is off just 0.27%.

US futures are down just a touch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.