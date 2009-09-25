Markets Head Higher Despite RIM, Iran

At least for now, the stock market doesn’t seem to care that RIM (RIMM) blew its earnings, or that Iran might one day possess the ability to make a nuclear bomb and start WWIII.



Futures are up across the board this morning, though not wildly. A day in the black would reverse two days of declines, which started on Wednesday when what looked like an up day turned into a gut punch for the bulls.

Expect a lot of hazy rhetoric out of the G-20 today. Feel free to ignore most of it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.