MARKETS HAVE TURNED NEGATIVE AFTER TINY FACEBOOK IPO POP

Photo: Brian Kersey/Getty Images
The Facebook IPO pop is just 6%!That’s one of the weakest IPO pops we can recall seeing.
Yes, that’s a testament to Facebook keeping all the premium by itself, but markets are turning red on the news.
The NASDAQ is down just under 0.5%.
The Dow is off 25.
Other big techIPOs are falling.
Linkedin is down over 4%.
Groupon is down 8%.
Zynga is down 13%.
More to come…
