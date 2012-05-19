MARKETS HAVE TURNED NEGATIVE AFTER TINY FACEBOOK IPO POP

Photo: Brian Kersey/Getty Images

The Facebook IPO pop is just 6%!That’s one of the weakest IPO pops we can recall seeing.



Yes, that’s a testament to Facebook keeping all the premium by itself, but markets are turning red on the news.

The NASDAQ is down just under 0.5%.

The Dow is off 25.

Other big techIPOs are falling.

Linkedin is down over 4%.

Groupon is down 8%.

Zynga is down 13%.

More to come…

