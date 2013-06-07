Stocks Have Made An Impressive Comeback

After a steep drop off around 12:30, markets have made a big turnaround.



The S&P 500 is back to about 1,160 points after falling as low as 1,599. The Dow fell as low as 14,846 but has since climbed back to 14,933 and counting.

All the big indices are now basically flat.

Most commodities are also up big: gold is up 1.2% and crude is up 1.28%.

The dollar is also falling against the Euro after resettling in the wake of a large pop today.

