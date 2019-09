Oh yeah, this new financial regulation bill is going to be HORRIBLE for capitalism.



That must be why futures began rallying within seconds of the financial reform compromise. Seriously, the timing couldn’t be more clear.

Photo: FinViz

Meanwhile, the bank stocks continue to rally, and even JPMorgan is up.

