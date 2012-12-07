Apple Stock Recovers After Early Selloff

UPDATE 10:00 AM:
After an early selloff, Apple is pretty much flat.
UPDATE: The stock is tanking more.
After falling 6% yesterday, the stock has opened down 3.2%.
This all comes as Apple CEO Tim Cook does a big media blitz, talking with various outlets.
EARLIER: Apple CEO Tim Cook is doing a major PR blitz, with “exclusive” interviews with WSJ, NBC, and BusinessWeek.
Markets are giving it the thumbs down already.
The stock has dropped below $530, adding to yesterday’s mammoth losses.
Photo: Yahoo Finance
