Markets Get Worse: Euro, US Futures, And Nikkei Continue To Slide

Following the US market’s dead-cat flop, world markets are actually worsening.
The euro has now given up all its gains from Tuesday morning’s successful liquidity auction from the ECB.
$1.22 is no sure thing anymore.
Photo: FinViz
US futures are also sagging.
Photo: FinViz
And the Nikkei is down substantially.
Photo: FinViz
For a recap of the US trading day, see here.
