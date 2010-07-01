Markets Get Worse: Euro, US Futures, And Nikkei Continue To Slide

Following the US market’s dead-cat flop, world markets are actually worsening.



The euro has now given up all its gains from Tuesday morning’s successful liquidity auction from the ECB.

$1.22 is no sure thing anymore.

Photo: FinViz

US futures are also sagging.

Photo: FinViz

And the Nikkei is down substantially.

Photo: FinViz

For a recap of the US trading day, see here.

