Markets Get Worse After Chinese Trade Data

Joe Weisenthal

The China slowdown is a well-known story, but even in light of that, it’s clear that the numbers have the ability to surprise on the downside.

Both imports and exports just missed expectations.

As such, a shade of “risk off” is wafting across markets.

The Australian dollar — the currency of a key Chinese trading partner has dipped — and the Nikkei has just erased its gains.

