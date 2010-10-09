Markets Forget The Unemployment Data, Every Index Up Over 0.5%

Markets have forgotten this mornings’ disappointing jobs report, and have moved positive as we head into the last hour of trading. The Dow is in line to close above 11,000, though only narrowly.



Dow up 0.51%

S&P 500 up 0.53%

NASDAQ up 0.67%

The real story today is not in equities, it’s in commodities. Futures are surging across the market, with food commodities, precious metals, and energy all on board.

From Finviz:

