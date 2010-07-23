Markets Forget Bernanke, All Indices Up Over 2%

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke may be speaking before Congress yet again today, telling the same tale of doom, gloom, and bullets he did yesterday, but markets are no longer bothered.



Instead they’re surging on the back of positive European manufacturing data and UPS and Caterpillar earnings.

Note how markets are nearly, or at, yesterday’s highs.

Dow up 2.05%

NASDAQ up 2.48%

S&P 500 up 2.34%

(NASDAQ in yellow, S&P 500 in red, Dow in blue.)

Don’t believe it? Check out the Fed charts that show the real horror of our economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.