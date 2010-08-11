Markets Jump Higher After FOMC Says Fed Will Stop Shrinking Its Balance Sheet

Update 2:44 PM ET:
Markets continue their rise after the announcement, with the Dow now an unch positive on the day:
- Dow up 0.01%
- NASDAQ down 0.69%
- S&P 500 down 0.06%
The dollar fell dramatically on the announcement of further quantitative easing from the FOMC:
Update 2:35 PM ET:
Markets have continued to rise since the announcement, however they still remain negative on the day:
- Dow down 0.24%
- NASDAQ down 1.18%
- S&P 500 down 0.40%
Treasuries also moved dramatically on the news, with the 10-year falling to 2.7664 (via @credittrader):
The FOMC announced that the Fed will stop shrinking its balance sheet and that it plans on reinvesting those funds held in other debts into Treasuries.
- Dow down 0.51% (Blue)
- NASDAQ down 1.35% (Gold)
- S&P 500 down 0.62% (Red)
Note the dramatic jump on the announcement.’
Check out the full details of the announcement here >
