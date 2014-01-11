Stocks Fall Into The Red

The December jobs report missed expectations with only 74,000 workers added to non-farm payrolls in December.

This missed expectations for 197,000 workers added to non-farm payrolls.

The unemployment rate however fell to 6.7%, from 7%.

Immediately after the report we saw futures tumble and stocks are now in the red.

The S&P 500 is now down 0.2%.

The Dow Jones is down 41 points to 0.25%.

And the Nasdaq is down 0.2%.

Meanwhile precious metals are rallying. Gold is up 1.2% to $US1,244 an ounce and silver is up 2% to $US20.09 an ounce.

