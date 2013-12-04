Stocks Are Tumbling

The U.S. markets are open, and stocks are falling.

The Dow is down 60 points. The S&P 500 is down 4 points.

There are no major economic reports scheduled for today.

However, the big automakers are announcing their November sales stats throughout the day. So far, Ford and Chrysler have announced numbers stronger than expected.

Analyst estimate an annualized pace of 15.75 million vehicles were sold in November.

