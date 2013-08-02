Markets Fall After Jobs Report Misses

The

jobs report missed expectations,sending futures lower immediately after the release.

There were 162,000 jobs created in July, below expectations for 185,000. June’s number was revised lower and unemployment fell to 7.4%.

Dow futures are down 0.06%

The S&P futures were down 0.1% immediately after the report.

Nasdaq is up 0.2%, but pared earlier gains.

Meanwhile, gold is up to $US1,307.50. Ahead of the jobs report gold was down 1.9% to $US1,299.

