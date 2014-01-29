The Stock Market Is Rallying

Markets took a brief hit following the release of worse-than-expected December durable goods orders data at 8:30 AM, but stocks have come storming back, and the S&P 500 is now up 0.6%, trading at 1792.

In addition to durable goods data:

The charts below show movements in various markets.

From left to right across the top are S&P 500 futures, the dollar-yen exchange rate, and the euro-dollar exchange rate. From left to right across the bottom are gold futures, 10-year U.S. Treasury futures, and June 2016 eurodollar futures.

