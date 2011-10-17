European Rally Collapses After German Finance Minister Says What Everyone Already Knew

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Early this morning, markets in Europe were booming.The DAX was up 1.7%.



Now it’s just barely higher.

The euro has faded too.

The cause? Basically some comments from Wolfgang Schaeuble and Merkel about how there wouldn’t be a complete solution at next weekend’s EU summit.

As we mentioned, European leaders have a pretty tall order ahead of them in just the next few days, at least if the rhetoric from the G20 is to be believed.

Anyway, we’re back to flat now.

Watch Below: Can Europe Really Solve All Its Issues By This Weekened?

