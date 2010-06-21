Markets Everywhere Surging On Yuan Revaluation Mania

As indicated by the early positive action in the euro and the Aussie dollar, the week is going to start on a major bullish note, courtesy of China’s impending gradual appreciation of the yuan.



As you can see from FinViz’s map of the futures market, markets everywhere are on fire. If things hold, expect US market to open big in just over 12 hours.

Photo: FinViz

