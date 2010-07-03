Markets Dive In Final Moments Of The Day: Here's What You Need To Know

We’re going to keep this short, because it was a quiet day, and you should be off your computer anyway.
First, the scoreboard:
Dow: -50
NASDAQ: -10
S&P 500: -4.5
Recap:
- There was very little news today following the release of the June jobs data, which was weak, like everyone expected. Markets headed lower in the early going.
- Factory orders also came in weaker than expected.
- At one point the major indices were down just over 1%. Then they ramped back. Then they fell going into the final moments of the day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.