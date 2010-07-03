Markets Dive In Final Moments Of The Day: Here's What You Need To Know

We’re going to keep this short, because it was a quiet day, and you should be off your computer anyway.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow: -50

NASDAQ: -10

S&P 500: -4.5

Recap:

There was very little news today following the release of the June jobs data, which was weak, like everyone expected. Markets headed lower in the early going.

Factory orders also came in weaker than expected.

At one point the major indices were down just over 1%. Then they ramped back. Then they fell going into the final moments of the day.

