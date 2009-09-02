Markets Edge Higher On Strong Manufacturing Numbers

A stronger than expected ISM has helped bring the market back into green territory after an early start in the red.



Basic materials and industrial goods are leading, while financials are lagging. Oil is up, gold is up, and treasuries are down. Dollar is holding well.

If you call this a short-squeeze then we know what side of the trade you’re on.

For bulls this market is just beating low expecations and is still well below where we were pre-Lehman collapse.

Historically, the first trading day of Septmber has been up more often than not.

