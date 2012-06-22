10 MINUTES TO GO, DOW DOWN 246

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE:



10 MINUTES TO GO, DOW OFF 246.

Tuck positions!

ORIGINAL POST:

It’s getting ugly.

The Dow is down nearly 215.

Banks are all off over 2 per cent.

According to Dow Jones, Moody’s is very close to delivering its bank ratings update… something that was reported earlier.

We wrote about the Moody’s reports earlier, including Mike Mayo’s 3 key takeaways.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.