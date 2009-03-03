MARKETS CRUSHED

Bad news all around today. Take your pick. Bottom line is that nobody sees a light at the end of a tunnel. Everyone’s credibility, from Wall Street to Washington, is completely shot.

The indicies were all off in the 4% range, with the Dow below 6,800.

Financials were killed again, including stocks like GE, which looks to be entering the Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC) death spiral.

So what’s going to turn this around? Or is it really the end of it all? Let us know your thoughts.

