MARKETS STAGE GIGANTIC COMEBACK: Merkozy Prepares To Make Statement On Greece

Photo: AP

Quick heads up….After some earlier carnage, with the Dow down some 140, markets have staged a gigantic comeback.



All US futures are now solidly in the green.

The French banks, which had been getting killed earlier, have rallied back.

SocGen is up nearly 8%!

Meanwhile, Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy are going to make a statement on Greece today.

Presumably it will just be something about providing “support” for Greece, but anything’s better than throwing in the towel, we suppose.

Fun day so far!

