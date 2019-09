Today better be the worst of it, otherwise Doug Kass’ prediction that this week would see the bottom won’t pan out. After yesterday’s rally, stocks were destroyed, again today. Citigroup became a penny stock, while many other financials traded as though they’re about to get a visit from Sheila Bair.



Does anyone feel like this is the bottom?

