European markets end the week on a bum note

The FTSE 100 closed down 1.34% to 6,104.11 on Friday, while European markets had a big sell off after the US Fed’s decided to delay an expected interest rate rise on Thursday.

The Fed’s concern over the global economy, especially risks coming from China and emerging markets, hit investor sentiment.

In the US, the Dow was off 235 points, the S&P 500 was down 38, and the Nasdaq fell 20.

European markets had a terrible day. Germany’s Dax fell 2.77% while France’s CAC40 was down 2.48%. The Euro Stoxx 50, an index of the region’s biggest companies, was down 2.85% at the time of writing.

The FTSE had a mini-flash crash during lunch, but recovered. It closed down 0.22% on the week.

Here’s what the Euro Stoxx 50 looks like on Friday. At the time of writing it’s down 2.85%:

