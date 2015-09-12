European stocks end down

The FTSE 100 closed down 0.62%, or 38 points to 6,117.76 on Friday, after a slow day of trading in which all eyes were on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate meeting next week.

Shares opened weakly and traded sideways for most of the day.

The UK’s share index is up 1.24% on the week however, after concerns of another Chinese stock market crash were calmed by government interventions.

European markets were also in the doldrums. Germany’s Dax fell 0.68% while France’s CAC40 was down 0.78%. The Euro Stoxx 50, an index of the region’s biggest companies, was down 0.92% at the time of writing.

Here’s what it looks like on Friday:

