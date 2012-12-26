Here's What Markets Did On Christmas Day While You Weren't Paying Attention

Photo: Instagram/miss_marta_dias

While much of the world went into shutdown mode on Christmas, markets stayed open in many places.Here’s a quick rundown of how markets did in some of them: The big standout: China was up over 2.5%.



Japan +1.4%

China +2.53%

Egypt -1.00%

Saudi Arabia -0.24%

Tel Aviv -.79%.

Meanwhile, trading is flickering to life…

Japan is already up another 0.49%, as the Yen weakens some more.

One interesting thing about China is that with the gain, the market has now erased all of its 2012 losses.

Also of note: A report from SpendingPulse says holiday retail sales grew by just 0.7%, the weakest since 2008. The Fiscal Cliff and Hurricane Sandy were cited as factors.

