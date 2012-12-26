Here's What Markets Did On Christmas Day While You Weren't Paying Attention

Photo: Instagram/miss_marta_dias
While much of the world went into shutdown mode on Christmas, markets stayed open in many places.Here’s a quick rundown of how markets did in some of them: The big standout: China was up over 2.5%.
- Japan +1.4%
- China +2.53%
- Egypt -1.00%
- Saudi Arabia -0.24%
- Tel Aviv -.79%.
Meanwhile, trading is flickering to life…
Japan is already up another 0.49%, as the Yen weakens some more.
One interesting thing about China is that with the gain, the market has now erased all of its 2012 losses.
Also of note: A report from SpendingPulse says holiday retail sales grew by just 0.7%, the weakest since 2008. The Fiscal Cliff and Hurricane Sandy were cited as factors.
