2015 has simply not been a fun year in the stock market

2015 has not been a fun year for stock investors.

In 2015, the S&P 500, which opened the year nearly at all-time highs, has made a new all-time high just 10 times. For a point of comparison, at this time last time at this year, the benchmark index had hit 27 fresh all-time records, and when 2014 was said and done, the S&P 500 had hit a new record 53 times.

The following chart, which comes to us from Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus, shows just how choppy this year has been for stock investors, who haven’t seen a record high since May 21. And even then: everything else has more or less been a muddling mess.

On Monday, stocks finished lower for the 5th straight day, the third time this year the stock market has had a decline this long. In 2014, there were no declines that lasted longer than 3 straight days.

And despite witnessing the stock market’s first near-correction in over 3 years, 2014 ultimately saw the S&P 500 gain 11%. As of Monday’s close, the market was up just 0.4% year-to-date.

So all in all, 2015 has been a choppy, frustrating go for stock investors.

