The most important chart from Friday's jobs report

The March jobs report was disappointing.

Payroll gains were less than expected, the unemployment rate was unchanged, and average weekly hours worked declined.

But despite the report disappointing to expectations, job gains are still solid and the unemployment rate for an essential part of the economy is still sinking: college graduates.

This chart, first highlighted for us by Conor Sen of New River Investments, shows the unemployment rate for workers over 25 with a college degree.

In March, this rate plunged to 2.5%, the lowest since May 2008.

This is the future of the workforce.

