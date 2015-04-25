There is a growing disconnect in the stock market right now

There’s a huge disconnect in the US stock market right now.

A new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey published Friday finds that U.S. investors have pulled $US79B out of equities year to date — including net outflows in 9 of the past 10 weeks — despite stock prices continuing to break new record highs.

On Thursday, the Nasdaq closed at its highest since March 2000.

And on Friday, the S&P 500 traded at another intraday high above 2120, crossing the record for a second straight day.

As this imbalance grows, Bank of America writes that the risk of something we haven’t seen in the market in years will continue to grow: a correction.

