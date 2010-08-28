Morning Rally Fades As Bernanke's Speech Disappoints

10:21 AM ET: Market Update – Now all back in the green



Dow up 0.21%

NASDAQ up 0.06%

S&P 500 up 0.07%

10:15 AM ET: Market Update

Check out the Dow’s rebound:

10:10 AM ET: Speech briefing

The big disappointment is that Bernanke did no announce any new measures, but, considering the venue, that was always the likely result.

Bernanke indicated that the Fed had the monetary tools to combat deflation, outlining many of the tools it had already mentioned.

Made clear that the unemployment recovery is going to be slow.

10:08 AM ET: Markets dived on the speech, the NASDAQ most notably:

10:04 AM ET: Markets are now starting to slide in response to the text of the speech, which spells out that unemployment is only going to recover slowly. No plans to change policy at the moment. Claims Fed already has the tools to combat deflation:

Dow down 0.24%

NASDAQ down 0.64%

S&P 500 down 0.46%

10:00 AM ET: Right now, markets are around flat in response to Ben Bernanke’s speech at Jackson Hole.

Dow up 0.05%

NASDAQ down 0.33%

S&P 500 up 0.07%

