Dow Up Over 100, Commodities Soaring

As the dollar loses ground, commodities are shooting up big time. Oil is currently up 3.3% at $76.59 a barrel, up $2.46.

Gold is up 2.5% to $1117 an ounce, up $27. Silver is up nearly 3% at $15.89 an ounce, up $0.44.

Stocks are jumping too. The Dow is currently up 101 points to 10,200. The NASDAQ is up by 21 points to 2204 and the S&P 500 is up 11.5 points to 1087.

And futures? Through the roof. Everything is way up across the board, save for rough rice which is down by $3.



