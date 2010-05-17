Markets Around The World Stage Big Turnaround -- Europe Now Surging

In the last hour or so, world markets have staged an impressive turnaround, following last night’s spasms, and the big losses in Asia.



Europe is solidly higher. The FTSE in the UK is up nearly 1%. In France, the CAC-40 is up .6%. US futures are up. Oil is back up. Gold is down.

Here’s how things were looking a few hours ago.

Should be a wild day.

