Markets Around The World Are Sliding, As The Nuclear Crisis Deteriorates

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In early Tuesday trading, Markets across Asia are diving.The deteriorating nuclear situation, and the ominous speech given by Japanese PM Naoto Kan are helping to drive the selling.



The big loser, obviously, is Japan, which is down over 6% for the second day running.

Shanghai is off 1.53%.

The Hang Seng is off 2.6%.

Korea is down 1.1%.

US futures are sliding noticeably.

NASDAQ 100 futures are down some 20 points from 4:00 PM ET.

