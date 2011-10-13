Markets Are Surging Thanks To Slovakia

Photo: Google Finance
Global markets have been all over the place thanks to uncertainty regarding Slovakia’s vote on the EFSF expansion. However, passage of the EFSF expansion now seems like a done deal.And the stock markets are now surging.
Leaders include the big banks. Citigroup is up 5%. JP Morgan is up 3%.
Pepsi, which reported better-than-expected earnings this morning, is up 3%.
Alcoa, however, is down 5% after it announced disappointing earnings last night.
