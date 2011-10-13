Markets Are Surging Thanks To Slovakia

Sam Ro
StockIndices

Global markets have been all over the place thanks to uncertainty regarding Slovakia’s vote on the EFSF expansion.  However, passage of the EFSF expansion now seems like a done deal.And the stock markets are now surging.

Leaders include the big banks.  Citigroup is up 5%.  JP Morgan is up 3%.

Pepsi, which reported better-than-expected earnings this morning, is up 3%.

Alcoa, however, is down 5% after it announced disappointing earnings last night.

