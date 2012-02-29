Markets Are Surging In Asia

Photo: Peter Stanik / Flickr
Asian stocks are mostly higher early in the Asian trading session with some weakness in Hong Kong and China.Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.2%.
Korea’s Kospi is up 1.2%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.8%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is flat.
China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.7%.
Gains follow a healthy showing during Tuesday’s U.S. trading session where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008.
