Markets Are Surging In Asia

Sake Bombs!

Photo: Peter Stanik / Flickr

Asian stocks are mostly higher early in the Asian trading session with some weakness in Hong Kong and China.Japan’s Nikkei is up 1.2%.



Korea’s Kospi is up 1.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is flat.

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 0.7%.

Gains follow a healthy showing during Tuesday’s U.S. trading session where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008.

