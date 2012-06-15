Markets Are Surging Everywhere

Photo: AP Photo / Lise Aserud, Scanpix Norway

Markets in Europe are up across the board early in the Friday trading session. This is on the tail of rumours that the global central banks were considering some sort of globally coordinated action to boost liquidity in the markets.



All of this is happening ahead of this weekend’s big Greek elections, which many think could determine the fate of Greece’s position in the euro.

England’s FTSE is up 0.5%

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.7%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.6%.

Spain’s IBEX 35 is up 1.3%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.3%.

The Asian markets also ended the week up.

Japan’s Nikkei up 0.0%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 2.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX up 0.4%.

U.S. futures are also trading up, indicating a higher open for the Friday trading session.

